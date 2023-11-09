Man arrested, charged after armed home invasion in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has been arrested and charged after a home invasion in Lexington on Wednesday around 8:00 p.m.

Police say they were called to Gerald Drive for reports of armed men breaking into an apartment.

According to an arrest citation, one suspect forced a victim out of a vehicle at gunpoint and then forced them to knock on two apartment doors, which allowed the suspects in.

Police say guns were pointed at 11 people and one person was struck with a pistol as the group stole six cell phones and $1500 in cash.

While most of the suspects got away, police say they found Keneth Ruiz-Torres in the area, and two victims were able to identify him as one of the intruders.

According to an arrest citation, he will appear in court on Thursday at 1:00 p.m.

Ruiz-Torres is facing the following charges:

