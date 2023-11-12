One person arrested in connection to Versailles Road shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 24-year-old Kevin Lopez-Martinez has been arrested in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning on Versailles Road.

Saturday, morning around 2:37 p.m., Lexington police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Versailles Road. Once they arrived on the scene, police found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was the result of a road rage incident.

Detectives were able to use Flock license plate readers to locate Lopez-Martinez. He was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree and is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.