LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — One person has died after being hit by a train in Lexington on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police say they were dispatched to the incident in the area of Ironworks Pike around 4:20 p.m., where a Nortfolk Southern train hit a person. When they arrived, they found one person who was dead.

LEX 18 will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.