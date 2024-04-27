One person dead after boat capsized on Lake Cumberland

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rescue crews spent the early morning hours Saturday searching for a body in the water at Lake Cumberland.

According to Russell County Search & Rescue, the call came in around 1:30 a.m. for a boat that had capsized and someone needing rescue.

When rescue crews got on scene, a diver was sent into the water and recovered the body shortly after.

The Russell County Coroner was on scene to confirm the person died on scene.

Search and Rescue officials confirm there were two people in the boat before it overturned but the second person got to safety prior to their arrival.

The identity of the person who died has not been released at this time and the cause of the incident is still under investigation.