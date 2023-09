MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person died after a single-vehicle crash on September 10 on KY 1010 in Morgan County.

According to Kentucky State Police, 54-year-old Charles Perkins was driving when he lost control of his vehicle, causing him to leave the roadway and hit a tree.

Perkins was pronounced dead on the scene by the Morgan County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation by KSP in Morehead.