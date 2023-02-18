One person dead after early morning shooting in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after an altercation that happened at 12:15 a.m. Saturday on Gambill Drive in Hazard.

Officers responded to a shooting complaint from Perry County 911, upon arrival, 29-year-old Ryan Whitaker was in the driveway in front of the house with multiple gunshot wounds.

After the initial investigation, police found there had been a verbal altercation between Whitaker and 27-year-old Troy Campbell that turned physical causing shots to be fired.

Whitaker was pronounced dead on the scene by the Perry County Coroner's Office.

Campbell was arrested and taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail, where he was charged with one count of murder.

The autopsy and toxicology reports are pending, and the incident remains under investigation.