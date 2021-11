BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after fire broke at a historic house on Millersburg Road between Paris & Millersburg around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

Officials say two were in the house, but one person was able to escape and the other person died.

The historic Victorian style home is destroyed.

The cause of fire is unknown.

Crews are still on scene.

LEX 18

