One person dead after fiery crash involving overturned semi on I-65 in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has died after a fiery crash on I-65 SB in Louisville involving an overturned semi-tractor trailer.

The Louisville Metro Police Department says the call came in at around 12:24 p.m. Monday. Police say it took place on I-65 SB once you come off the Kennedy Bridge.

🚨🚔#TrafficAlert LMPD's 1st Division is working an overturned semi-tractor trailer on 65SB once you come off the Kennedy Bridge in #Louisville. All lanes blocked. Expect delays from #Indiana. Will update as available. Follow @TRIMARCTraffic @INDOTSoutheast @KYTCDistrict5 #LMPD pic.twitter.com/rGTetef1Ko — LMPD (@LMPD) May 8, 2023

The driver of the semi was the only person inside the vehicle and died at the scene, according to police. Officials say the incident only involved the semi-tractor trailer and no other vehicles were involved.

The roadway is expected to be blocked for some time. Expect delays if you're traveling from Indiana. Other bridges are still open.

LMPD's 1st & Traffic Unit are investigating this incident.