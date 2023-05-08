Watch Now
News

Actions

One person dead after fiery crash involving overturned semi on I-65 in Louisville

I-65 FIERY SEMI CRASH.png
LMPD
I-65 FIERY SEMI CRASH.png
Posted at 2:21 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 14:25:41-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has died after a fiery crash on I-65 SB in Louisville involving an overturned semi-tractor trailer.

The Louisville Metro Police Department says the call came in at around 12:24 p.m. Monday. Police say it took place on I-65 SB once you come off the Kennedy Bridge.

The driver of the semi was the only person inside the vehicle and died at the scene, according to police. Officials say the incident only involved the semi-tractor trailer and no other vehicles were involved.

The roadway is expected to be blocked for some time. Expect delays if you're traveling from Indiana. Other bridges are still open.

LMPD's 1st & Traffic Unit are investigating this incident.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth