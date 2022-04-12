One person dead after Laurel County crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after a traffic crash on East Laurel Road in London on Monday afternoon.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff, 60-year-old Joseph Gary Smith died at the scene, and a passenger was flown to UK Medical Center.

The Laurel County Sheriff's crash reconstructionist is investigating the two-vehicle crash that happened just before 2 p.m.

A Chevy Tahoe was heading eastbound and went across the center line and hit a Freightliner truck head-on.

Smith was the driver of the Tahoe. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.