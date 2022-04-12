Watch
News

Actions

One person dead after Laurel County crash

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 10:47 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 22:47:11-04

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after a traffic crash on East Laurel Road in London on Monday afternoon.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff, 60-year-old Joseph Gary Smith died at the scene, and a passenger was flown to UK Medical Center.

The Laurel County Sheriff's crash reconstructionist is investigating the two-vehicle crash that happened just before 2 p.m.

A Chevy Tahoe was heading eastbound and went across the center line and hit a Freightliner truck head-on.

Smith was the driver of the Tahoe. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Prime time is all the time!

Download the App!