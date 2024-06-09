One person dead after multiple shootings in Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been a busy morning for Danville Police, investigating two shootings that happened within an hour of each other.

The first one happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday at a private club on Dillehay Street.

According to Danville Police, no one was found at the club but they did find evidence a gun had been fired.

Just after 3:15 a.m., officers say a 37-year-old man was found on Mason avenue who had been shot in his abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries and was released.

Danville PD determined the man was shot in his car in the parking lot of the club on Dillehay Street and then drove away.

The second shooting happened just after 3:45 a.m. on North 5th Street.

Responding officers found a pickup truck that had crashed into a yard, the driver of which had been shot multiple times.

The driver, a 43-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where police say he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the man was driving on North 5th when he was shot by multiple suspects standing in the street.

The man crashed as he tried to drive away from the gunfire, according to police.

The identity of the man killed is not being released at this time.

No suspects or arrests have been announced in either of these shootings.

Anyone with any information to help the investigations is encouraged to call the Danville 911 Center at 859-238-1220.