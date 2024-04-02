One person dead after shooting involving Lexington Police Officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after a shooting that occurred around 12:24 a.m. Tuesday involving three Lexington Police Officers.

According to police, they responded to the 200 block of Regency Point Path for a disorder with a weapon. When arriving on the scene, police say they observed the suspect with a firearm, and shots were fired.

Police say the suspect, a 47-year-old male, was struck and sustained serious injuries. The officers rendered aid, and the suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No officers were shot during the incident.

According to police, all three officers' body-worn cameras were activated, and the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team and the department's Public Integrity Unit are investigating the incident.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative assignment per department policy while the incident is investigated.