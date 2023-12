FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after a shooting that took place in Frankfort Sunday morning.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Myrtle Avenue at around 10:22 a.m. Upon arrival, officer found one man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local medical facility, where he died from his injuries.

No further information is being released at this time. An investigation is ongoing.