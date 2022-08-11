One person dead, another charged with murder in Eubank crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has died, and another faces several charges after a deadly wreck in Pulaski County.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff, Crystal Crank, 48, was driving north on HWY 27 when she crossed the center line into the southbound lane. Crank hit another vehicle head-on.

The driver Wesley Wall, 59, was later pronounced dead. The passenger Dana Corns, 36, was also injured in the collision. Corns was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

When police spoke with Crank, they reported a strong odor of alcohol coming from her. They also said she had "slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and was unsteady on her feet."

Crank was arrested and faces charges of murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle, and failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance.