PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead following a UTV crash that happened on Saturday night on State Highway 1056 in Pike County.

According to KSP, an initial investigation showed that 29-year-old Dalton Mounts was operating a Polaris Razor when it exited the roadway and overturned.

KSP reports that the passenger, 28-year-old Michael Sincell, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner's Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.