Watch Now
News

Actions

One person dead in Mercer County after tree fell on home due to severe storms, officials say

Caution tape
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don Ryan/AP
Caution tape
Posted at 8:20 AM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 08:20:29-04

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mercer County officials are reporting that one person is dead after a tree fell on a home due to the svere storms overnight.

According to officials, they responded to the home just before 1:00 a.m. on Monday for reports of a possible unresponsive person inside.

The coroner responded to the scene, and one person was pronounced dead.

Officials say that another person was taken to the hospital with injuries that are non-life-threatening.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18