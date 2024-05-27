One person dead in Mercer County after tree fell on home due to severe storms, officials say

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mercer County officials are reporting that one person is dead after a tree fell on a home due to the svere storms overnight.

According to officials, they responded to the home just before 1:00 a.m. on Monday for reports of a possible unresponsive person inside.

The coroner responded to the scene, and one person was pronounced dead.

Officials say that another person was taken to the hospital with injuries that are non-life-threatening.

No other information has been released.