LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after one person is found dead in a single car crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 2700 of Bryan Station Road, according to police.

Officials say there were four people in the car, one of which was found to be dead.

Details on what caused the crashed and of the victim are limited at this time.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.