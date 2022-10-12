Watch Now
One person dies in crash in Georgetown

Posted at 10:55 PM, Oct 11, 2022
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Sheriff's Office is reporting that one person died in a crash today in Georgetown.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. When police arrived at the scene, they determined one person had sustained life-threatening injuries. That person died on the scene.

According to police investigation, an SUV was traveling southbound on Lexington Road while a car attempted to make a left turn from Lexington Road onto McClelland Circle. The driver of the car failed to clear the intersection resulting in the collision. The other driver is currently cooperating with law enforcement.

The identity of the person who died is being withheld until family notification.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we gather more information.

