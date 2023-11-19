One person fighting for their life after being shot in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway for a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday night.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Tates Creek Road near Armstrong Mill.

According to Lexington Police, officers found one man who had been shot when they got to the scene.

That man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of now, police have not released any information on a suspect in this shooting.

