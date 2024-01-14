Watch Now
One person fighting for their life after Lexington shooting

(Source: Raycom Media)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on Mapleleaf off Man O War Boulevard not far from Old Todds Road.

According to Lexington Police, officers found one person who was shot, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As of now, officers do not have any information on a suspected shooter to share with the public.

Anyone with any information to help this investigation is asked to reach out to Lexington Police.

