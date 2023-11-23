One person found dead in Nicholasville house fire

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fire officials are investigating after a home burned to the ground early Thursday morning.

This happened on Allison Circle in Nicholasville just off Nicholasville Bypass.

According to Nicholasville Fire, crews saw heavy flames coming from the back of the home when they got there, posing a danger to surrounding houses.

NFD's battalion chief says they were searching for a man they were told was trapped inside the home.

That man was found dead at the scene, according to fire officials.

The house is considered a total loss.