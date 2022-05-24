Watch
One person found with non-life-threatening gunshot wound at Imperial Manufactured Home Community

Posted at 10:48 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 22:49:58-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Lexington Police's Lieutenant Brieslin, police responded to shots fired call in the N. Limestone and W Loudon Avenue area, better known as the Imperial Manufactured Home Community, around 9:45 p.m.

Once they arrived, they found a woman shot with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that person has been transported to the hospital.

Shell casings were found, and the suspect left the scene. there is no description at this time.

One trailer and vehicle were hit but unoccupied at the time.

The area is still under investigation.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

