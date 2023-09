LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is hurt after a shooting in Lexington.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lexington police were called to Charles Avenue near Newtown Pike for a report of someone who had been shot.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot outside of a home on Whitney Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police.