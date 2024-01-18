One person hurt in overnight Lexington shooting, police investigating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot overnight in the area of the West New Circle Walmart near Russell Cave Road in Lexington.

According to police, they were called to the scene just after 1:30 a.m. for reports of a man who had been shot.

Police say he was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

No one else was hurt and there was no information on a suspected shooter.

Lexington police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.