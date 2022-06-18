One person in critical condition after accident on Winchester Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is reported in critical condition after being hit by a car on Winchester Road.

Lexington Police report that the man was trying to cross the road at Winchester and 7th street when he stepped out into oncoming traffic and was hit by a pickup truck.

Collision reconstruction is on the scene investigating. Police say that all northbound lanes of Winchester Road will remain closed for now.

This is a developing story, please stick with LEX 18 News as we get more information.

