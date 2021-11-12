One person in critical condition after 'serious' traffic collision in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is in critical condition after a serious traffic collision in Nicholasville.

Police say it happened Friday morning on US 27 near Catnip Hill. Northbound traffic will be down to one lane of traffic while officers are on the scene working the collision.

Only one vehicle was involved in the collision.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is expected to spend the next hour or two at the scene. Police say drivers should use caution in the area as traffic will be slower or stopped at times.

This is a developing story.