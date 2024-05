LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was injured after a shooting that happened on W Short Street and Mill Street in Lexington.

According to Lexington police, they responded to a shots fired call around 10:21 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say that a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital.

On the scene, police say they located shell casings and vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.