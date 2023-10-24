Watch Now
One person injured after officer-involved shooting in Louisville

Posted at 9:07 AM, Oct 24, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville Metro Police Department says one person was injured after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning in the area of 26th and Garland.

According to police, several officers discharged their weapons, and the person shot was critically wounded, but no officers were injured.

This developing story will be updated as we learn more information.

