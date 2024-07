LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was injured after an overnight shooting that happened on Cambridge Drive near the Cardinal Valley area in Lexington.

According to Lexington police, the shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

No one else was hurt in the shooting, and police say they are not sure who did this.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lexington police.