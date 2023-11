LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person suffered life-threatening injuries following a collision on I-75 northbound near the 115.6 mile marker in Fayette County.

According to police, three cars were involved, and the Collision Reconstruction Unit is on the scene.

As of around 9:00 a.m., the interstate is partially open.

Stay with LEX 18 as we work to learn more information.