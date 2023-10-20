One person killed in early morning crash on I-75 in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed early this morning after a two-vehicle crash on I-75.

According to police, a Ford Expedition driven by 41-year-old Robert Thomas Offer of Michigan was traveling southbound in the far left lane when it hydroplaned and hit the concrete median divider.

The Expedition then slid back into traffic, colliding with a Subaru Impreza operated by 58-year-old David Bryan Lowman of South Carolina, traveling in the left lane.

The passenger of the Subaru, 24-year-old Bryan James Lowman of South Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's Office. Police say that no seatbelt was in use during the crash.

Robert, along with the passenger of the Expedition, 67-year-old Christine Elizabeth Wnuk of Michigan, were transported to Baptist Healthcare Corbin to be treated for their injuries.

David was taken to St. Joseph Hospital London to be treated.

According to police, the interstate southbound was closed for about three hours to investigate the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.