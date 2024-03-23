One person killed in Scott County car crash

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Scott County law enforcement officials spent the overnight hours investigating a deadly car crash.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday near Leestown Road and Adams Lane.

According to the Scott's County Sheriff's Office, a pickup was going west on Leestown when the driver suddenly went off the road, hitting a utility pole before driving into a tree.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

As of now, law enforcement has not released the identity of the driver nor have they said anything about the cause of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.