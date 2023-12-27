One person killed in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was killed in a crash that happened on December 24 in Scott County around 5:31 a.m.

According to police, after an initial investigation, it was discovered that James Wolford was traveling east on Lexus Way when he failed to realize that the road turned into a three-way junction at Cherry Blossom Way. As a result, he struck a rock wall head-on.

Police believe that Wolford was unfamiliar with the area.

Wolford was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scott County Coroner.