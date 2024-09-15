One person killed in two car crash on I-64 Saturday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A portion of Interstate 64 was shut down Saturday night as police investigated a deadly crash.

It happened around 11 p.m. near mile marker 86 just ahead of the Bluegrass Station exit.

When officers got on scene, they say two vehicles were found that collided in the eastbound lanes of I-64.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene while the other driver was unharmed, according to police.

I-64 East near the scene of the crash at the southern split was closed off overnight to investigate.

The cause of the crash has not been released.