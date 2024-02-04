One person seriously hurt in New Circle Road shooting

Police spent the early morning hours Sunday investigating a shooting in Lexington.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of East New Circle Road and Eastland Drive just past Winchester Road.

According to Lexington Police, an officer saw someone shooting at another person and went to investigate.

While the suspected shooter ran from the scene, one person was found with a gun shot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of now, police have not released any information on the suspected shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.