One person severely injured in Georgetown house fire

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person suffered severe burn injuries after a house fire that broke out in Georgetown on Wednesday.

According to the Georgetown Fire Department, when arriving on the scene, they found an unconscious person inside the home and quickly removed them.

The person was transported to UK Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

GFD says they also located two dogs inside the home, one of which was deceased, and the other was treated at the scene and is expected to make a full recovery.