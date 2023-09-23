Watch Now
News

Actions

One person shot in Lexington early Saturday morning

South Broadway Shooting 9-23-23
LEX 18
South Broadway Shooting 9-23-23
Posted at 5:47 AM, Sep 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-23 05:47:11-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating an early morning shooting on South Broadway Street that has one person fighting for their life.

The call came in just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday on South Broadway near Newtown Crossing Apartments and not far from Lexington Montessori School.

When officers arrived, they found one person who was shot.

Their injuries are considered life-threatening, according to police.

This shooting is still under investigation, there's no information on any suspects at this time.

LEX 18 will keep you updated as we find out more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18