One person shot in Lexington early Saturday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating an early morning shooting on South Broadway Street that has one person fighting for their life.

The call came in just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday on South Broadway near Newtown Crossing Apartments and not far from Lexington Montessori School.

When officers arrived, they found one person who was shot.

Their injuries are considered life-threatening, according to police.

This shooting is still under investigation, there's no information on any suspects at this time.

LEX 18 will keep you updated as we find out more.