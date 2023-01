LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man spent the early hours of Sunday morning in the hospital after being shot in Lexington.

It happened just before midnight on Lakeshore Drive.

According to Lexington Police, a woman called police claiming to have shot her boyfriend.

When officers got to the scene, a man was found at the home who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police say they do have a suspect in custody at this time.