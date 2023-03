LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating after one person is shot early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Roosevelt Boulevard.

According to police, one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Details on any suspects connected to this shooting are not known at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact Lexington Police.