One person shot near Cheetah's Club in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating after one person shows up to the hospital after being shot.

Police say a shots fired call came in just after 3 a.m. near the Cheetah's Club on East New Circle Road.

When officers got on scene, shell casings were found but no victim.

A short time later, a person showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

This shooting victim is connected to the shooting near Cheetah's according to police.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries from being shot.

There is no suspect information at this time.