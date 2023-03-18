One dead in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department says that one person is dead after a shooting Friday evening.

Around 7:33 p.m., officers responded to the area of N Martin Luther King Blvd and 3rd St for multiple reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Later Friday night, officers located another victim, a female who had non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

