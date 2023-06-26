One seriously hurt in Lincoln Co. crash

HUSTONVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is seriously hurt after a crash in Lincoln County Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Michael Mullins of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says around 2:40 p.m., a red truck pulling a trailer was heading south on US 127 when it hit a car waiting to turn onto KY 78.

Mullins says three people were involved and one person was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of just before 5 p.m., crews were in the final stages of investigation/cleaning up the scene. The road should reopen shortly.

