One seriously hurt in Lincoln Co. crash

Posted at 5:19 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 17:20:20-04

HUSTONVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is seriously hurt after a crash in Lincoln County Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Michael Mullins of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says around 2:40 p.m., a red truck pulling a trailer was heading south on US 127 when it hit a car waiting to turn onto KY 78.

Mullins says three people were involved and one person was taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of just before 5 p.m., crews were in the final stages of investigation/cleaning up the scene. The road should reopen shortly.

