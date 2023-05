LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is reporting that one person was seriously hurt in a shooting Wednesday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Elm Street for a disorder between two people.

During the disorder, one person was shot. That person was transported to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One person is in custody.

This investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.