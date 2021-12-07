One suspect detained after shots fired near Kentucky Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Shots were fired Tuesday morning near the Kentucky State Capitol.

Frankfort police said it all started with reports of a stolen vehicle. An officer found the vehicle around 8:00 a.m. parked on Leawood Drive.

Police say two men inside the car ran off in two different directions. One of the suspects ran near the Capitol and shots were fired on Leawood Drive.

Kentucky State Police were notified at this time and they found the suspect near the Capitol. He was detained and police expect him to be arrested.

Officers lost the second suspect when shots were fired and they are not actively chasing him. Police say there is no danger to the community.

Emails were sent out to Capitol staff to use caution. Local schools were locked down out of precaution but no students were in danger.