One dead after fatal house fire on Bradley Street in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, KY. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after a fatal fire broke at a house on Bradley Street early Thursday morning.

Frankfort Fire Department says they were called to 706 Bradley Street around 2:21 a.m. Thursday.

According to Assistant Chief Shaun Caldwell, fire officials found the home fully engulfed and began a defensive attack to protect other homes.

There is one fatality and the coroner will release the identity of the victim once confirmed.

The State Fire Marshall will conduct the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

