One woman killed in crash in Morehead

Rowan County Coroner's Office
Posted at 8:47 PM, Jan 29, 2022
MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Rowan County Coroner's Office reports that one woman was killed in a crash in Morehead.

The first 911 call went out around 2:30 Saturday afternoon about a crash that had happened on Flemingsburg Road near ByPass Pawn.

The coroner says the collision was between a pickup truck and a sedan.

A 42-year-old woman was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Two others received medical treatment.

The Morehead Police Department and coroner are investigating the crash and death.

