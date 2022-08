LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A family is mourning after they say a child died Wednesday evening.

They say one-year-old Chozyn died at a home on Charles Avenue. The family held a vigil on Thursday night, asking for justice for Chozyn.

We don't know the cause of death, but we do know Lexington police are investigating a death on the same road.

We have reached out to Lexington police to learn more about what happened and are waiting to hear back.