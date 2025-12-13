Operation Secret Santa opens workshop for Christmas season in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Volunteers are busy packing thousands of toys and gifts that will be delivered directly to families in need across central Kentucky. The grassroots nonprofit has grown dramatically since 2017, expanding from serving 48 families to more than 2,600 families last year.

"It's really exciting that something that has meant so much to me and my family has resonated with so many people," Executive Director of Operation Secret Santa Katie Keys said. "And it's so fun to be here because I see the same people coming back year after year to make it part of their family tradition."

That means Christmas joy for over 7,000 children who will receive burlap sacks of toys and food boxes right at their doorsteps.