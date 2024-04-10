Ordinance could stop pet sales at stores in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A shelter in Lexington is at full capacity and is searching for help, while the city pushes for an ordinance that would prohibit the sale of dogs and cats at pet stores.

“Shelters are full. We’re overwhelmed. We’re at capacity," explains Meghan Hawkins, the Lexington Humane Society's director of engagement.

Hundreds of furry friends are saved from the streets weekly and brought to a safe place, waiting to be adopted.

“Choosing adoption is the best option. Don’t go to people who breed in the backyard. Don’t go to craigslist, don’t go to pet stores,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins explains how there are a handful of cats and dogs that don't always get the best start to life. They usually end up in the hands of heartless facilities, like mills, that force quick breeding in unhealthy conditions.

“We see dogs from them all the time. They’re in terrible shape, terrible condition," describes Hawkins, "Physically, mentally. It’s a lot of work and resources on our end just to get them to the point where they can be adoptable.”

The Lexington Humane Society isn't alone in pushing for more people to adopt from shelters. City leaders created a Pet Sales Ordinance to prohibit commercial pet stores and flea markets from selling pets for thousands of dollars.

“Just the idea of breeding for breeding sake and then turning around and selling them at a high price when we have an overabundance of animals that need homes seems not ethical," said Jennifer Reynolds, a Lexington councilwoman who runs the 11th District.

Hawkins states that the shelters support this ordinance, saying, “We support this ordinance fully, absolutely because if they were to stop selling them and take their animals to shelters, that would help our numbers tremendously.”

Hawkins admits the last two years have been more difficult for dogs and puppies to find homes as cats and kittens have grown in popularity.

“It’s a big dog problem and it’s not like it’s restricted to one breed. It’s not just Pitbull or Pitbull types. It’s just big dogs in general," says Hawkins.

Lexington Humane Society says if you can't adopt or foster an animal, helping shelters in the smallest way can make the biggest difference.

The ordinance will now go to the full council come May 14.