Ordinance to ban no-knock warrants in Lexington moves forward

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government voted 9-6 in favor of discussing banning no-knock warrants during their June 24 meeting.

This comes less than a week after Breonna Taylor's birthday and 369 days since faith leaders of Lexington marched to City Hall with a list of demands concerning police reform. One of those included the ban of no-knock warrants. Taylor was killed when Louisville Metro Police issued a no-knock warrant.

However, no-knock warrants are a tactic that Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers feels is a vital tool that he doesn't want taken away from his officers. The city has been willing to consider a ban, but with exceptions such as waiving a 30-second waiting period to enter once informing a suspect of their presence.