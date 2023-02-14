Organization helps single mom whose garage was destroyed by severe weather

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Last Friday, single mom Sherry Coffman's garage was destroyed by heavy winds in Boyle County.

Valuable items inside, including mementos of her late grandfather, were destroyed.

But she didn't have insurance and wasn't sure what to do.

The Isaiah House Treatment Center reached out and offered to help.

Jack Coleman is the construction manager for the Isaiah Treatment Center's "Reliance Works" program.

It employs former inmates and gives them a second chance.

Early Monday morning, several workers showed up at Coffman's house and removed the tree and other storm debris free of charge.

"It was like a God thing. Everything opened up for us," said Coleman.

Coffman said that while it will be a long road to fixing what's left of the garage, she's more optimistic — as you never know when a blessing will blow your way.